Ag leaders, nonprofits address food insecurity in Illinois

The study is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to Food Bank grant. Ericson said it’s imperative to find funding mechanisms beyond communities’ contributions.

“We have a tendency to always go back to donations,” Ericson said. “I’ve been around this long enough to know we’re not going to end food insecurity on donations.”

He and Pai hope to get at least 10% of the state’s 3,000 specialty growers to fill out a survey and share what incentives and programs have helped get fresh food into the hands of people in need.

“People don’t often write about what they’ve tried that hasn’t worked,” Pai said. “We’d really like to know what people have tried in the past, and what simply didn’t work.”

While he awaits survey results, a few farmers sounded off during the session.

Nicoele Arseneau, who along with Bill Belluso owns and operates 3 Winds Farm in Kankakee, said the area is poverty-stricken and small farms want to donate their surplus, but the local food bank won’t take perishable items because it has nowhere to store them.

Ericson immediately intervened.

“You and I need to talk,” he said, before sharing his contact information with her.