Airplane wheel plunges from sky, landing in Chicago family’s yard. ‘Thank God it was a small plane, but it’s really surreal.’

“Two them heard a very loud bang,” Grant said.

After speaking to her neighbors, she learned the wheel likely hit her neighbor’s yard first, just on the edge of her sidewalk, going into her backyard, Grant said.

“Then, as it broke apart, it fell into our yard.”

“It was crazy — it fell literally between the two houses,” Grant said.

As they were moving the debris back to where they found it, Chicago police officers got there.

“Police came up and so then we just dropped them, and they didn’t want us to move them again,” Grant said.

The officers also told the Grants a plane had reported it lost a wheel.

As of about 7:45 p.m., several houses in the area had been cordoned off and multiple police officers were on the scene as well as at least two television stations. “We’re waiting for the FAA to get here,” Grant said.

Grant feels grateful it did not hit their home or injure anybody. “It would have gone through the roof if it hit the roof.”