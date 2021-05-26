Alexi Giannoulias wins endorsement of politically powerful union

Former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has received the endorsement of the politically influential Service Employees International Union State Council in his bid to gain the Democratic nomination for secretary of state to replace retiring Jesse White.

Giannoulias, one of five announced Democratic candidates vying to compete in the November 2022 election, said it was the earliest that SEIU had endorsed a candidate for statewide office. The union has more than 150,000 Illinois members and its Local 73 represents 2,600 workers in the secretary of state’s office, more than half the office’s employees, he said.

Tom Balanoff, president of SEIU Local 1, said Giannoulias “understands what critical issues are most important to the hardworking families across our state.”

“His demonstrated support for worker rights and his clear understanding of the secretary of state’s office make him the undisputed choice for Illinois’ working families,” Balanoff said.

Giannoulias said he was “honored” to get the endorsement and vowed that “middle-class families will have an ally in the secretary of state’s office who will fight to empower workers and fight on their behalf.”