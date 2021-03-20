All Chicago Public Schools families are getting $450 pandemic food benefit cards. Some who don’t need the help are trying to pay it forward.

CHICAGO — As food benefit cards worth $450 begin to arrive in the mailboxes of Chicago Public Schools families — whether or not they need the money — some mutual aid groups are taking advantage of the opportunity to help their communities.

“While some families may not need the benefits, thousands of other households will be able to put them to good use,” Greater Chicago Food Depository spokesman Greg Trotter said in an email. “Fewer children will go to bed hungry as a result.”

More than three-quarters of CPS students are considered economically disadvantaged. The entire district is eligible for cards through the federal Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program, or P-EBT, through a U.S. Department of Agriculture provision allowing high-poverty school districts such as CPS to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students without requiring families to apply.

The P-EBT program was intended to assist families in urgent need of help, Trotter said. “Had the government taken additional steps to means test P-EBT based on household income, benefits would have been delayed for families who need food assistance now,” he said. “It would have placed an additional burden on households struggling with food insecurity during a historic economic crisis.”