All Illinois child care facilities can open with limits as soon as next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says

Pritzker made the announcement on a day when Illinois reported 2,758 new known COVID-19 cases and 110 confirmed deaths, bringing the statewide total to 105,444 cases and 4,715 deaths.

Before Friday’s announcement, Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan did not call for child care and day care facilities to reopen until phase four, which would not begin until late June at the earliest. In recent days, parents across the state had raised concerns about not having available child care when their jobs resume.

When the remaining child care centers are allowed to reopen, they will be limited to no more than 10 children per classroom. The limit will be eight for rooms serving infants. Smaller, home-based day care facilities will be allowed to operate at their standard capacities, Pritzker said.

Once the facilities are able to operate safely for four weeks and get acclimated to new requirements, they will be allowed to expand to larger group sizes but not their full capacities, Pritzker said. Room limits for child care centers then would be adjusted to eight for infants, 12 for toddlers, 12 for 2-year-olds, and 15 for children ages 3 and older.