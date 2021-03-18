All outside Chicago will be vaccine eligible April 12; reopening changes announced

SPRINGFIELD – All Illinoisans 16 years of age and older outside of Chicago will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 12, and the state announced a “metric-based” phase-in to greater reopening Thursday.

The so-called “bridge phase” to reopening can begin when 70% of seniors 65 years of age and older have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, according to the governor. As of Thursday, that number stood at 58%.

It is also dependent on at least 20% of intensive care beds being available. Other metrics, such as COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate and case positivity rate over a 28-day monitoring period, must “hold steady.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said all regions of the state will move to the bridge phase and beyond as one, rather than individually.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has not gone away,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago, noting the virus is still killing Illinoisans daily and safety precautions such as masking and social distancing are still necessary.

“And I'm more optimistic today than I have been at any time over the last year, and more importantly the doctors and scientists are too,” he added. “It's time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy.”