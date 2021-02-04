All regions reopen under Phase 4; statewide rolling positivity rate continues to decline

SPRINGFIELD – All of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation regions are under Phase 4 guidelines as of Thursday, allowing for youth sports and indoor dining with loosened restrictions.

The seven-day rolling average case positivity rate continued its steady decline, dropping to 3.4%, a number not seen since Oct. 6.

Phase 4 is the loosest guideline outlined by the Pritzker administration, aside from Phase 5, which is essentially a return to normal. But the state cannot enter that phase without the presence of a widely available vaccine and treatment, or an end to the virus spreading in the community.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday of 101,307 test results reported, with an additional 69 virus-related deaths.

On Wednesday, a total of 62,318 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were reported administered in the state, approximately 3,000 less than the day prior.

The state has received more than 2.1 million doses of vaccine, with 496,100 of those allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership program. About 2% of the population has received both doses of the vaccine, according to IDPH.