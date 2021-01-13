Allegiant to begin flights from Peoria to Denver, Sarasota; Nashville route to resume

"It's a city to the west that has a lot of business travel and a lot of leisure travel," Olson said about Denver. "We're hoping that one does well enough to get extended to year-round."

The current Allegiant schedule has the Denver and Sarasota flights listed through August, according to Olson. He suggested Peoria airport officials found out on short notice about the new flights.

Service between Peoria and Denver is to take place on Fridays and Mondays, beginning May 28.

According to the Allegiant website, a flight is to depart Peoria at 4:03 p.m. May 28 and arrive in Denver at 5:14 p.m. Mountain time. The return flight is to leave Denver at 5:59 p.m. Mountain time and land in Peoria at 8:59 p.m.

The Peoria-Sarasota route is to begin May 27 and operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

On the first day of service, an Allegiant flight is to depart Sarasota at 2:05 p.m. Eastern time and arrive in Peoria at 3:36 p.m. At 4:21 p.m., the flight is to leave Peoria; landing time in Sarasota is scheduled for 7:47 p.m. Eastern.

Allegiant already offers nonstop flights from Peoria to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, about 45 miles north of Sarasota-Bradenton.