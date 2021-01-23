Allstate cuts auto insurance rates by 5% in Illinois as driving remains depressed almost a year into the pandemic

Allstate is reducing auto insurance rates for Illinois policyholders by an average of 5%, according to filings with the state Department of Insurance.

Though driving levels have picked up from last spring, when a statewide stay-at-home order left streets and highways empty, miles driven are still about 10-15% below pre-pandemic levels, Allstate said in the filing.

The pandemic has changed day-to-day routines for many people, leading to a rise in online shopping and remote work, which has meant fewer drivers on the road, the Northbrook-based insurer said.

“Once the pandemic recedes, we expect these conditions to abate although it is possible the pandemic has led to some long-term changes in behavior,” Allstate said.

There are other changes that could increase or decrease future mileage levels, the insurer said. That includes the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine, commuting behavior, gas prices and spikes in coronavirus infections that could lead to more restrictions.

Last year, Allstate issued a rebate of about $1 billion to its auto policyholders nationwide because fewer drivers were on the road. Rival insurers including State Farm made similar commitments.