Almost all Illinois schools have now resumed some in-person classes. But will rising COVID-19 numbers see districts close up again?

Nearly 13 months after COVID-19 abruptly shut schools across Illinois, almost all of the state’s 1.9 million public school students are back in the classroom and receiving some form of in-person instruction.

Almost all of Illinois’ roughly 850 school districts, or 96%, reported having students back in the classroom at least part time, while 46% of districts have resumed in-person learning full time. Just 4% of school systems are still offering only remote instruction, according to newly posted data on the Illinois State Board of Education website.

The soaring number of Illinois districts now offering some type of classroom instruction translates into about 1.4 million students statewide receiving a blend of remote and in-person learning. About 400,000 children are back in school full time and nearly 100,000 are in strictly remote classes.

In early February, about 1 million kindergarten through 12th grade students in Illinois — including about 300,000 students in Chicago Public Schools alone — were still receiving all their lessons from home, according to ISBE data.

At that time, about another 725,000 students were receiving a hybrid of online and in-person lessons, while fewer than 185,000 pupils were back in class full time.