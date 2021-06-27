 Skip to main content
Altercation may have led victims in double homicide in Peoria to kill each other

Peoria police believe the victims in a double homicide that occurred on June 20 may have killed each other in a shootout.

The victims — and, perhaps in this case, the shooters as well — were identified this week as 19-year-old Rashad Williams of Peoria Heights and 28-year-old Josiah Hanson of Georgia.

Police, in a news release, said they believe Hanson left an apartment he was staying at in the 900 block of Crestwood Drive to get something out of a vehicle in the parking lot. Around the same time, Peoria detectives believe Williams was dropped off by a car nearby.

Williams is believed to have approached Hanson, who was looking for something in the trunk of the vehicle, when the two became embroiled in an altercation that led to them shooting and killing each other.

Police believe they ran in opposite directions from one another before collapsing from gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the scene at 1:08 a.m. June 20. Williams was found inside an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:41 a.m. Hanson died later at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center at 4:10 a.m.

Police say it "does not appear" Williams and Hanson knew each other or had any previous contact.

