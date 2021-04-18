Alton looks to stem tide by offering loans for home repairs

ALTON — The home Angela Relford owns is more than 100 years old and came with wiring that was outdated and dangerous. The aging heating and air conditioning unit was unreliable, and her limited income as a retired middle school teacher was not enough to keep up with one repair cost after another.

Relford has lived in Alton since the early 1980s and now raises her teenage granddaughter in her home in the city's fifth ward in Upper Alton.

"Upgrading your home is very costly," said Relford, who is 65. "You can imagine things need to be replaced and upgraded because of the age of the home."

But Relford learned about a program offered by the city that allowed her to receive a forgivable loan of up to $10,000 for home repairs, which she says not only improved her two-story home but also her quality of life.

Alton is a city that struggles with maintaining a stable housing stock. Roughly half of the 26,000 people who live here rent rather than own, which tends to mean a more transitory population and less opportunity for commercial growth. And those who do own their homes can have trouble setting aside the money needed for repairs or renovations.