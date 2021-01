Amazon Fresh announces second Chicago-area grocery store opening

Amazon Fresh, the online shopping behemoth’s high-tech grocery store, plans to open its second location in the Chicago area next week.

The 45,000-square-foot store will open Thursday at 16 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg, in a former Babies R Us space, Amazon said Friday.

The first local Amazon Fresh store, a concept that includes checkout-free Dash Carts and voice-enabled Alexa terminals scattered throughout the store, opened in early December in Naperville.

A third Chicago-area location is planned for 95th Street in Oak Lawn but no opening date has been announced.

