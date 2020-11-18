Ameren suspending disconnections

BLOOMINGTON — Ameren Illinois is suspending service disconnections for residential customers, it was announced Wednesday.

The company is implementing the winter shut-off moratorium early because of current and forecast low temperatures and the recent increase in coronavirus cases, Ameren said.

In September, Ameren Illinois had extended the moratorium on disconnections for customers with adverse health conditions (including a household member recovering from COVID-19), customers who are eligible for assistance from the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and customers experiencing hardship caused by COVID-19. The disconnection moratorium is now extended to all residential customers through March 31.

Ameren suggests that customers experiencing financial challenges take steps to save energy and continue to pay whatever they can afford in order to avoid falling too far behind on their energy bills.

More information on the services and programs that are available to help customers impacted by COVID-19 is available at AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery.

