Amid apparent virus plateau, Pritzker says stay the course

At the briefing Wednesday, officials also faced questions as to how congregate settings would play into the reopening phases, as some communities with nursing homes or prisons are seeing elevated deaths and cases focused mainly in those facilities.

“Even if you were to keep everybody in a nursing facility that's a resident … you have staff coming in and out literally every day, multiple shifts,” Pritzker said. “Many of those people live in the areas that those nursing homes and prisons exist and so I don't think people should ignore the idea that there's an infection in one of these congregate settings, thinking that it doesn't have any effect on the community, so no, we're not ignoring those.”

Pritzker said his plan does not consider when nursing homes can reopen to allow regular visits with family members.

“Nothing in this situation has changed to decrease the risk for that most vulnerable population,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “When there is a game changer, when there is a treatment that would be able to counter the devastation that we have seen thus far in our long-term care facilities, we can think about loosening (restrictions).”