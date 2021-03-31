Amid confusion, Chicagoans traveling to downstate Quincy, elsewhere to get early inoculation access

“I wish this could happen in a lot more places, and we could all get pushed to that end goal a little bit quicker,” Welch said.

Another downstate town that has been popular with Chicago vaccine travelers is Danville, about two and a half hours drive south. Chicago Vaccine Hunters members were posting this past weekend about being able to get inoculated at a walk-up site in the Village Mall.

“Although we’re focusing on our population, it’s really open to Illinois residents the last couple of weeks,” said Douglas Toole, the public health administrator for Vermilion County, where Danville is located. His department as well as two local hospitals have been running vaccination sties.

“I’d like to think our clinics are so well-run and our county is so picturesque that people enjoy taking a two and a half hour drive here,” he said. “We definitely want to get shots in arms, but we’d never planned to be a mass vaccination site for the state. We’re happy to use the resources, but this’ll probably be a short-term thing.”

Seen one way, the fact that Chicagoans are willing to drive so far is evidence of the oft-criticized Hunger Games nature of the vaccination program, where those with computer savvy, and the time and resources to be able to travel have an edge over others.