Amid ongoing investigation, Chicago priest says he will ‘seek other ways and opportunities’ to work in the community

The Rev. Michael Pfleger intends to find other ways to work in the Auburn Gresham community as the Chicago Archdiocese continues to investigate allegations that he molested two brothers in the 1970s, Pfleger wrote in a recent letter to the community.

“I know that I cannot emotionally or spiritually continue to remain isolated in an apartment waiting for this board to do its job,” Pfleger, the pastor at St. Sabina Church, wrote. “While I hope and pray that the Review Board will work a little harder and more promptly to conclude their investigation, I will no longer wait in silence.

“Over the next days, I will seek other ways and opportunities to minister in the Auburn Gresham community and continue outreach while this process seemingly drags on.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich is requiring Pfleger, 71, to live away from the parish during an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused two brothers beginning nearly five decades ago.

And a third man came forward earlier this month alleging Pfleger once grabbed him in a sexual manner at St. Sabina in summer 1979, when the accuser was 18. The man said he does not plan to sue but felt compelled to submit an affidavit to the archdiocese to support the brothers, whom he said he does not know.