Amtrak resumes full service across Illinois after reductions related to COVID-19 pandemic

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder was on hand Monday to greet Amtrak customers at Springfield's downtown train station as all Lincoln Service round trips between Chicago and St. Louis returned to full service.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains all resumed full-service Monday after reductions of one-half related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Service levels were reduced in March 2020, but full service was able to resume because of the reduction in COVID-19 cases and widespread availability of the coronavirus vaccine, IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel said.

There will be five daily round trips between Chicago and St. Louis (including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle), with intermediate stops that include Springfield and Normal.

Two daily round trips between Chicago and Quincy (Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr), with intermediate stops that include Macomb and Galesburg, are scheduled.

There also will be three daily round trips between Chicago and Carbondale (including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans).

