Amtrak resuming full services in Illinois

JACKSONVILLE — Several state-supported Amtrak services will resume full services starting Monday after being reduced by half because of the pandemic.

Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki lines will all return to normal operations. Lincoln Service will have five trips daily between Chicago and St. Louis, with stops in Springfield and Normal.

Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr will have two daily round trips between Chicago and Quincy. Illini/Saluki Line, which includes stops in Mattoon and Effingham, will run between Chicago and Carbondale three times daily. The Mattoon and Effingham stations are also served by Amtrak's multi-state City of New Orleans service, which is in operation. 

Tickets and schedules are available at bit.ly/3wEu8V8.

