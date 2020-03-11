Amtrak to reduce routes, roll out voluntary leave program as coronavirus cuts train travel in half

CHICAGO — Amtrak told employees Wednesday it will “significantly” reduce service and offer an unpaid voluntary leave program as bookings on the national railroad drop 50% in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The memo, which was obtained by the Chicago Tribune, said cancellations are up 300% and ridership has “declined sharply” in the Northeast and across Amtrak’s national network, with those trends accelerating in recent days.

“You should expect significant reductions in train service across portions of our network in response to the sharp drop in ridership,” Stephen Gardner, chief operating officer for Amtrak, said in the memo. “Shortly, we will begin rolling out our voluntary leave program for those non-mission critical employees that are willing to take time off on an unpaid basis.”

Amtrak has temporarily suspended three trains that operate between New York and Washington due to lower demand. There have been no route reductions out of Chicago’s Union Station, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said. That could change, however.