An only-in-Illinois story: ComEd bribery scheme hearing is run by daughter-in-law of alleged key player in the case

Carrie Zalewski, who is also a lawyer, responded that she took “umbrage” at Oliva’s comments. She did not, however, specifically address her father-in-law’s connection to ComEd or how that relationship could color the public’s perception of the hearing.

“I have not done anything wrong,” Carrie Zalewski said to Oliva. “Your actions to suggest otherwise are disingenuous and irresponsible. I perform my duties ethically, honestly and with integrity.”

Zalweski did not respond to media questions after the meeting, including whether she has been interviewed or subpoenaed by federal authorities. She hurried out a side door, while an ICC employee who would not give her name said Zalewski had said everything she wanted to say during the hearing and would not be making any more statements.

An ICC spokeswoman has said there is no conflict of interest with Zalewski remaining on the state board. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who appointed her to the commission last year, has said she has his complete confidence.