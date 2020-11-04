Analysis: Illinois voters sour on state of nation

Voters in Illinois made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 31% of Illinois voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 69% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 132,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 2,878 voters and 666 nonvoters in Illinois — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
TRUMP VS BIDEN
In the race for president, Biden led Trump among both voters under 45 and older voters.
White voters, Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to prefer Biden.
Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to support Biden.
Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to support Biden but Trump had an advantage over Biden among voters in small towns and rural areas.
RACE FOR SENATE
In the race for U.S. Senate, Richard Durbin was preferred over Mark Curran among both voters under 45 and older voters.
White voters, Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to prefer Durbin.
Fate of Illinois graduated income tax amendment hangs in balance after big bucks battle of billionaires Pritzker, Griffin
Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to support Durbin over Curran.
Durbin had an advantage over Curran among both voters in cities and suburban voters while Curran had an advantage over Durbin among voters in small towns and rural areas.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 14% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 26% said it’s somewhat under control. Sixty percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Illinois. Forty-six percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 24% saying it ranked at the top.
Nine percent named health care, 8% named racism and 4% named climate change.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 33% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 67% called them not so good or poor.
STAYING AT HOME
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Illinois, 22% said that was because their vote doesn't matter, 20% said they don't like politics generally and 14% said they don't like the candidates.
In Illinois, 76% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 82% did not have a college degree.
