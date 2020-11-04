Analysis: Illinois voters sour on state of nation

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 14% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 26% said it’s somewhat under control. Sixty percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Illinois. Forty-six percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 24% saying it ranked at the top.

Nine percent named health care, 8% named racism and 4% named climate change.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 33% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 67% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME