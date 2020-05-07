Another 74,000 file first-time unemployment claims in Illinois

Democratic leaders have not yet indicated they have plans to call a legislative session to address reopening. House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement Wednesday that the health of lawmakers, staff and the public will be paramount when deciding when to return for session.

“While I am eager to see a return to normalcy, we are talking about people’s lives, and any plan for a return to Springfield must have the health and safety of all those involved as a top priority, including the communities the members represent,” Madigan said in the statement.

Last week’s 74,000 filings were fewer than the 81,000 filings the week prior, and down considerably from the peak of more than 200,000 during the week ending April 4.

Pritzker has faced continued criticism from Republican lawmakers for long wait times and other reported problems with the state’s unemployment filing system. While the governor said its capacity has been upped to handle an unprecedented number of calls, Republicans in the videoconference Wednesday detailed a steady flow of calls to their offices regarding issues with unemployment.

Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, said one constituent told her she called IDES 157 times before finally getting through.