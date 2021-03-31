Another Peoria restaurant closes temporarily because of possible COVID-19 exposure

PEORIA — COVID-19 caution has prompted another Peoria-area restaurant to close temporarily.

The Fox Pub & Cafe at 7800 N. Sommer St. in Peoria announced Tuesday it's allowing its staff to be tested for COVID, following exposures that did not take place on the premises.

"We will reopen as soon as possible, adhering to all current health and safety guidelines," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page stated.

During the state-mandated COVID-19 shutdown over the winter, The Fox also suspended operations for a few days because of a possible virus exposure among employees.

Last week, Rizzi's Italian Restaurant announced it would close until at least April 10 after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, three other local restaurants announced COVID-19-related closures.

The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill on the West Bluff of Peoria shuttered for a couple of days last week but reopened last weekend. In Peoria Heights, The Publik House also closed briefly but has reopened.

Another Heights establishment, W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub and Fare, closed last week and is scheduled to reopen Thursday, according to its Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0