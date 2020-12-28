 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another person charged in fatal shooting of Chicago ex-firefighter
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Another person charged in fatal shooting of Chicago ex-firefighter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Violence-Firefighter Killed

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Devin Barron. Barron was arrested Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Lansing, Illinois, by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and is now one of three people charged in the death of a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant killed during an attempt to carjack his SUV. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

 HOGP

CHICAGO — A third person charged in the death of a retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant, killed during an attempt to carjack his SUV, was ordered held without bond Monday.

Devin Barron, 20, was arrested Saturday in Lansing, Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Chicago police. Barron is charged in the Dec. 3 death of 65-year-old Dwain Williams. Cook County Circuit Judge David Navarro ordered Barron held without bond.

Surveillance video released by police show two people with guns approach Williams as he walks toward his Jeep from a nearby popcorn shop. Williams, who had a concealed carry permit, was killed while exchanging gunfire with his assailants.

Two others, one a 15-year-old boy, have already been charged in Williams' death. The getaway driver remains at large, according to authorities.

Barron, was captured on video exiting the rear passenger seat of a stolen car shortly before Williams’ murder, prosecutors told Navarro, adding an eyewitness familiar with all four suspects positively identified them from surveillance videos.

A defense attorney told Navarro video footage wasn’t clear enough to identify his client as a suspect, adding that most of the prosecution’s evidence was circumstantial and didn’t prove Barron was the shooter.

A third person charged in the death of a retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant, killed during an attempt to carjack his SUV, was ordered held without bond Monday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News