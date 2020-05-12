Applying for unemployment benefits for the first time? Here are 7 things you need to know.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Millions of Americans are learning a new skill this spring — how to file for unemployment insurance.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in job losses, both temporary and permanent. Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security has been swamped with unemployment claims, and many residents have reported problems filing for benefits. Here are some things to know if you’re filing for jobless benefits:

+10 COVID-19 cases top 4K in 1 day, Pritzker notes more testing Illinois reported a one-day record high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday and its next-to-highest death toll, just a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the peak in coronavirus infections originally projected for late April has been pushed into mid-June.