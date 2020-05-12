Applying for unemployment benefits for the first time? Here are 7 things you need to know.
0 comments
breaking top story

Applying for unemployment benefits for the first time? Here are 7 things you need to know.

  • Updated
  • 0

Millions of Americans are learning a new skill this spring — how to file for unemployment insurance.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in job losses, both temporary and permanent. Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security has been swamped with unemployment claims, and many residents have reported problems filing for benefits. Here are some things to know if you’re filing for jobless benefits:

 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News