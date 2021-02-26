Archdiocese priest probe continues despite agency's findings

CHICAGO — There is no evidence to support allegations accusing the Rev. Michael Pfleger of abusing two brothers in their early teens decades ago, but this doesn't mean the claims are untrue, Illinois' child protection agency said in a letter to the Chicago priest Friday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services won't list Pfleger as a perpetrator of child abuse on the State Central Register because the agency found no credible evidence of child abuse or neglect, according to the letter that the priest released to the media.

“This does not necessarily mean that an incident did not occur,” the letter states. "An incident may have occurred but the evidence did not rise to the level required to indicate for abuse or neglect as dictated by state law and DCFS administrative rule.”

In January, the brothers, now in their 60s, alleged Pfleger abused them in the 1970s when he was a seminarian at a West Side Chicago church and they were singing in the church choir.

Pfleger has denied the allegations.

“The law does not permit DCFS to investigate allegations of child abuse or neglect made by an adult victim,” spokesman Bill McCaffrey said in a statement. “DCFS can only determine whether there is a current child victim.”