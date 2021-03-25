Armed man fatally shot by police at Forest Park restaurant

FOREST PARK, Ill. — A man who witnesses said showed up at a suburban Chicago restaurant waving a handgun was fatally shot by police on Wednesday night, authorities said.

In a news release, Forest Park Police said the man walked into a Jimmy John's restaurant, and dropped a pistol on the floor. Then the man, began waving the gun, saying, “Please don't make me do this now” before he walked outside with the weapon in his hand.

Officers had responded to the scene at about 7:50 p.m. and when the man stepped outside, a patrol officer and a sergeant fired their weapons, according to the release.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force, which routinely investigates officer-involved shootings involving other agencies, was trying to determine if the man fired at police, according to the release. But the release said that officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was also rushed to Loyola University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., according to the news release. His name has not been released.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

