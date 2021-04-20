As Chicago braces for Chauvin trial verdict, Mayor Lori Lightfoot offers stern warning: ‘Don’t test us.’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered a stern warning on Tuesday, as a Minnesota jury deliberates in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd last summer.
The city is prepared to arrest and prosecute any potential looters or rioters following the verdict, Lightfoot said. Chicago was rocked by two rounds of looting last summer following Floyd’s death, causing millions of dollars in damage to downtown and neighborhood businesses.
“Don’t test us. Don’t test us. We are ready. We are prepared, and we are ready to arrest and bring to prosecution anyone who would dare try to take the dreams of our small businesses by looting,” Lightfoot said after being asked about the city’s preparedness for potential unrest following a verdict the trial. “Don’t test us, because we are ready.”
Floyd died after Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin held him down with his knee on his neck for several minutes. A jury began deliberating Monday in Chauvin’s trial. The 45-year-old former officer faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The Chicago Police Department has been on a heightened state of alert in recent days due to the release of video of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last week. The department’s preparation has included specialized units being readied for large demonstrations or unrest and the cancellation of days off.
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
Lightfoot also said she asked for the Illinois National Guard to be placed on standby, which the city previously requested in the lead-up to the grand jury decision on Breonna Taylor’s killing in Louisville as well as the federal election last year.
“We learned a lot over the course of last summer and fall about additional things we needed to be doing,” Lightfoot said.
Last August, after the second wave of looting, Lightfoot emailed the U.S. Conference of Mayors to tell them the city has “initiated a number of innovative strategies to prevent looting and to bring those criminal crews out of shadows and into court.”
Part of the city’s strategy has been deploying heavy vehicles like garbage trucks across the city as a blockade on wheels capable of shutting down streets and highways in case of an incident.