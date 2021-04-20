As Chicago braces for Chauvin trial verdict, Mayor Lori Lightfoot offers stern warning: ‘Don’t test us.’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered a stern warning on Tuesday, as a Minnesota jury deliberates in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd last summer.

The city is prepared to arrest and prosecute any potential looters or rioters following the verdict, Lightfoot said. Chicago was rocked by two rounds of looting last summer following Floyd’s death, causing millions of dollars in damage to downtown and neighborhood businesses.

“Don’t test us. Don’t test us. We are ready. We are prepared, and we are ready to arrest and bring to prosecution anyone who would dare try to take the dreams of our small businesses by looting,” Lightfoot said after being asked about the city’s preparedness for potential unrest following a verdict the trial. “Don’t test us, because we are ready.”

Floyd died after Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin held him down with his knee on his neck for several minutes. A jury began deliberating Monday in Chauvin’s trial. The 45-year-old former officer faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.