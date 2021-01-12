As Chicago schools reopen, district vows to ‘hold employees accountable who are not reporting to work’ and will begin docking pay Tuesday

“This is one of the things we agreed on with the teachers union,” she said.

She listed other measures the district has taken to improve safety in its buildings, such as buying air purifiers, saying CPS has gone above and beyond guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Jackson said she was excited to see some of the district’s youngest and “most vulnerable” students learning in person Monday, along with “the professionalism and commitment about our teachers that showed up here today.”

She also thanked educators still working from home, adding that the district hopes to bring all students back over the next few months.

“There is a small group of individuals that are just simply resisting,” Jackson said, later adding, “The purpose right now and the focus for me today is not on any resistance but on making sure we can educate our kids.”

Jackson said any teachers docked pay or denied access to their Google suite will have had several warnings, and called on CTU members to follow the district’s interpretation of their contract.