As Christmas nears, shipping delays are mounting under 'historic record of holiday volume'

Home delivery is more widely available, too, as retailers partnered with companies better known for food and grocery delivery to get items to shoppers.

Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s have partnered with DoorDash to offer same-day home delivery, Best Buy and Five Below have similar partnerships with Instacart and Bed Bath & Beyond works with both Shipt and Instacart.

Gift and greeting card shop Inkling, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, has stopped taking orders that require shipping. Packages shipped through the Postal Service were starting to take longer than three or four days to deliver and some customers, who mostly live within the city, began calling with concerns, said employee Sean Coen.

“We just went ahead and shut it off. I don’t want people to be disappointed,” he said.

Scott Friedland, owner of Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square, used to ship most items customers bought online through the Postal Service, until delivery times that used to take three days recently stretched to two or three weeks. He has been encouraging customers to pick UPS, whose shipments have been arriving in about three days and typically cost about $3 or $4 more.

“To get it there in time for Christmas, that’s not a huge price jump,” Friedland said.