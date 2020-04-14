As cities report racial disparities in COVID-19 cases, Illinois Democrats call on Trump administration to collect nationwide data

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Illinois’ Democratic congressional delegation sent a letter to the Trump administration on Tuesday calling for the federal government to collect nationwide data on how the new coronavirus is attacking the country’s African American communities.

The letter, addressed to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, seeks demographic data of cases and deaths, aiming to get a better sense of how to address the community’s health needs. It was prompted by heavy coronavirus outbreaks in the African American communities in cities such as Chicago, Milwaukee and elsewhere.

Lawmakers also urged Azar to release the data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

“We need to ensure that our state and local hospitals and health departments are reporting important demographic data to the CDC regarding COVID-19 cases and deaths, and that the CDC is publishing this information publicly,” the lawmakers wrote.

Democrats including Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth signed the letter, along with Illinois U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, Sean Casten, Danny Davis, Bill Foster, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Robin Kelly, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dan Lipinski, Mike Quigley, Bobby Rush, Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider and Lauren Underwood.