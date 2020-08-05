As COVID-19 keeps university fall plans in doubt, community colleges see boost as affordable option closer to home

It’s quiz day in Robert Gynn’s public speaking class at the College of Lake County, and he’s reviewing material on a whiteboard for the students -- all six of them, sitting in nearly empty rows and staggered from one another.
As Gynn discusses the week’s readings, he adjusts his disposable mask whenever it starts to droop below his nose. He calls on a student to repeat an exercise out loud, but a face covering muffles her response: “I can’t hear you,” Gynn says. “You’ve got to say it louder.”
And in the back of the classroom, paper towels and a bottle of disinfectant sit on a cabinet, ready for use.
There’s no escaping the reminders that the college’s Grayslake campus, which is offering a limited number of in-person classes this summer, faces a slew of challenges as it tries to reconvene learning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The summer classes have been shortened to five weeks, and attendance is capped well below capacity. Gynn’s class, for example, typically has up to 26 students.
Yet in some ways, community colleges are better equipped to weather the pandemic than traditional four-year universities. Unlike larger institutions, community colleges don’t rely on revenue from residence halls -- which will plummet if students don’t return to campus for fear of getting sick.
And local two-year colleges could become more appealing to families who don’t want to pay top-dollar tuition for virtual instruction. Very few universities are discounting the cost of attendance despite offering most classes online.
Over the summer, several community colleges in Illinois -- including College of Lake County, Harper College in Palatine and College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn -- reported upticks in enrollment. Now, the colleges are watching to see if that trend continues for fall.
Madeleine Rhyneer, vice president and dean of enrollment at the education research firm EAB, said the numbers will likely fluctuate until classes start next month and students are forced to make final decisions.
“If a bunch of students who are committed to four-year schools in the next three weeks say, ‘You know what? I’m just not doing that. I’m going to defer for a year ... or I’m going to withdraw and reapply a year from now or six months from now,’ then I think we definitely could see a bump in community college enrollments,” Rhyneer said.
The situation is not entirely unprecedented. After the Great Recession, community colleges and vocational schools offering programs in cosmetology and automotive training saw enrollment spike by 20% and 7%, respectively, according to EAB. But researchers warn that today’s economic conditions are distinct and note that community colleges have become less popular since enrollment peaked in 2010, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.
Local community colleges say it’s still too early to predict how fall enrollment will shape up. None was reporting increases just yet but emphasized that many students prefer to make selections closer to the deadline and could be waiting for four-year schools to finalize their plans.
At the College of DuPage, President Brian Caputo said that new student applications are up about 4% compared with last year, noting that affordability could be enticing more families.
“We’re certainly optimistic that there will be some sort of bump, but we’re also realistic in that there’s a lot of different variables going on,” Caputo said.
According to College Board estimates, average tuition at two-year community colleges costs $3,440 for local residents, while public four-year universities cost $9,410 for in-state students. The state is divided into 39 community college districts that offer special rates to residents.
For families weighing their options, Caputo summed up the dilemma this way: “Why go to a four-year school and sit in a dorm to take something less than full face-to-face courses and pay precipitously more?”
‘We are gaining more students’
Jose Garcia leans over the hood of a car in College of Lake County’s auto shop -- a large garage where an old SUV is hoisted on a platform and there’s plenty of room for students to space out at individual work stations.
Garcia always wears protective goggles in the shop but the mask, a KN95 that filters air particles, is a new addition that can make breathing more laborious. Nevertheless, Garcia tries to maintain his focus as he smooths out dents on the metal before him.
Though Garcia initially worried about returning to the shop during the pandemic, the 32-year-old Waukegan resident said he’s glad to be back after spring classes abruptly moved online and feels safe with the new protocols.
“It’s better doing it in person,” Garcia said. “It’s hands-on, and I learn more hands-on. I think it’s better doing it (in person), that way I will be trained better.”
Garcia attends school full time -- the auto classes are held for several hours three times a week -- and didn’t want to delay his degree. There’s only four other students in the shop, and they’ve all been given their own tool boxes to minimize interactions.
Vocational programs are a major component of the College of Lake County’s five-week summer session, which included classes in manufacturing and hospitality and culinary management. Traditional courses in English composition, ethics and Gynn’s speech class were also available to students.
Though the term was shortened, summer enrollment jumped compared with last year, according to data provided by spokeswoman Lindsey Nemcek.
About 7,300 students took summer classes at College of Lake County, which also has campuses in Waukegan and Vernon Hills, for a total of 35,582 credit hours. Last summer, 6,760 students took classes and completed 31,318 credit hours. Even more students, however, signed up in the summers of 2017 and 2016, the data shows.
College of Lake County declined to share numbers for fall 2020, but Nemcek said in late July, “we are gaining more students as we get closer to August.” Fall classes begin Aug. 24 with in-person, hybrid and fully online formats.
Colleges take ‘wait-and-see approach’
During times of high unemployment, community colleges typically see more demand for career training and professional development, said Brian Durham, executive director of the Illinois Community College Board.
But even that well-documented trend might be altered by the pandemic. Vocational classes at community colleges often rely on experiential learning, but students might be hesitant to return due to health concerns.
“You can’t be a welder without having actually done a weld,” Durham said. “You may be able to learn English composition online, but you really need to work in the shop and do some welding in order to do that, so there are many occupational areas that require face-to-face.”
The state’s community college board, which oversees 48 community colleges and one consortium across the state, does not collect enrollment data for the summer and fall numbers won’t be available until October, Durham said. Though community colleges are well-positioned to welcome more students, most schools seem to be taking a “wait-and-see approach,” and nearly everyone in higher education is worried about fall attendance, Durham said.
Another major concern, Durham said, is that students might choose to pause their studies or opt out of college altogether because of cost or other uncertainties. To combat that, the board recently launched a messaging campaign against the gap year, instead encouraging students to enroll at their local community college and earn credits that can be transferred to another institution.
Fall numbers at Harper, the College of DuPage and Oakton Community College are all down compared with last year, but the schools predict that will change as the semester approaches.
At Harper, for example, summer enrollment climbed by 15% from last year, but fall is behind by about 4%, said spokeswoman Kim Pohl. It’s possible the numbers are lagging because Harper opened registration six weeks later this year in order to monitor the pandemic, Pohl said.
“While enrollment for continuing students is up, we’re seeing a number of prospective new students delaying making a decision,” Pohl said in an email. “Many have shared that they are waiting to see what four-year colleges and universities are doing for the fall.”
At City Colleges of Chicago, the picture was less certain. The network of seven schools did not see an uptick in summer enrollment, and a spokeswoman said it was too early to determine fall enrollment, noting that many students usually wait until the final week to register for classes.
It’s also possible that many students who dropped out of programs will sign up again following the city’s recent announcement that those who had not completed their degree or certificate in the last decade can now do so debt-free.
Despite all the debate about fall 2020, Rhyneer said the greatest effects on college enrollment are still to come.
When the pandemic hit, students nearing the end of their college selection process might have been more reluctant to change their plans after persuasive campus visits and other recruitment incentives.
But with a fresh admissions process about to get underway, students applying for college now might be thinking more about the pandemic, Rhyneer said.
“Oftentimes, enrollment bumps are lagging indicators of economic disruption rather than leading indicators,” she said. “If COVID-19 goes on for a really long time and if there’s not a vaccine, I actually think there may be even a more significant impact in the fall of 2021.”
