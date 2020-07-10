As Illinois marijuana sales boom, social equity applicants sweat licensing delays

“You'd be surprised how much we have to spend. First of all the application process, to write it, and to the people that we had to hire,” he said. “And then the lobbyists, we had to make sure we did all the right things, that we didn't fall on a sword right from beginning.”

Hutchinson said that while the original bill was written so that new licenses would be granted on a staggered timeline — first dispensaries, then craft growers — that schedule “was obliterated with the delays.”

“If you just look at the timeline for when the permanent rule goes into effect for the tiebreaker scenario on the dispensary, it's gonna fall around the same time that the craft grow thing happens. So, I think what we're gonna see is a lot of activity at one time,” she said.

Hatchett said his group will likely need to hear good news in both categories to be able to compete with the existing players.

“If I don't get multiple locations, I may not be able to have pricing and economy of scale, so I'm gonna have to go maybe pay more than my competitors for the same product as some of these grow facilities until, hopefully, we will also win a cultivation craft license to grow our own,” he said.