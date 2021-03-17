As nursing homes raise concerns over ongoing need for COVID vaccinations, Illinois launches plan with some private pharmacies to provide shots

AARP Illinois Director Bob Gallo said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the state would address the issue, but said the group would monitor the situation closely to make sure capacity is increased to handle the demand.

It’s also important, he said, to allow family visits and government inspections to ensure that nursing facilities are providing proper care to their residents.

“It only takes one person to start an outbreak, and we’ve seen way too many residents in nursing homes get sick and die during this pandemic,” Gallo said.

University of Chicago professor Tamara Konetzka was scheduled to testify before Congress Wednesday on the need for ongoing vaccinations at nursing homes.

It sounds like the state proposal might not be comprehensive enough, she said. Any shortage, she warned in an email to the Tribune, may hit minorities harder because their nursing homes generally have low staffing and fewer resources.

“Those are the facilities that cold be left out,” she wrote.