As Phase 1B COVID vaccinations begin in Peoria, many patients say 'don't-call-us' model is working

In the next few weeks, vaccinations may also begin at area CVS and Walgreens stores, providing another opportunity for those who haven't yet gotten the call, said Monica Hendrickson, administrator for the Peoria City/County Health Department. More details will be coming out about that program in coming days.

All the area's health-care organizations have banded together to accomplish the mammoth task of vaccinating everyone in an orderly and efficient fashion.

"We don't want people standing out in 20-degree cold for hours at a time," said Driscoll. "Our plan is for individuals to show up at their appointment time and make it through the process as smoothly and efficiently as possible. It may take a little more effort to schedule those appointments, rather than assigning a time to have people come, but we feel it's working well for us, and we plan to continue that model."

While the messaging has been for residents to be patient, some have had a little trouble with that concept. People who have tried to walk into a clinic without an appointment have been turned away. Others have shown up early to their appointments, fearing that staff would run out of vaccine before their scheduled appointment.