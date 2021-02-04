As the 'first line of defense,' school custodians say their work is receiving increased appreciation during the pandemic

The classroom is quiet except for the blowing air coming from the vents, the sounds of jangling keys and the frequent squirts of disinfectant spray.
Veronica Anghel, of Chicago, and Maria Dragoiu, of Skokie, have nailed down their after-school cleaning shift together at Henking Elementary School. They have been tasked with keeping the Glenview school clean for 20 and 16 years, respectively.
"It's our pleasure to work and to have everybody safe," Anghel said.
Now, almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic that initially shuttered schools last spring, custodial staffs say their jobs largely remain the same but that this school year has shed new light on the importance of their roles.
"If you think about it, they're like the first line of defense," said Corthell McDaniel, the nighttime custodial supervisor of Glenview School District 34. "So often the custodians are forgotten, but they're going into possibly contaminated areas on a daily basis to make sure it's clean and safe for everybody."
Gloved, masked and donning face shields, Anghel and Dragoiu start each classroom by spraying and wiping down the doorknobs and light switches. Then they move inward, taking their arsenal of sprays and rags to every countertop, desk, chair, phone, cabinet, sink and other high-touch surface in their path.
Anghel loves seeing the kids at the end of the school day, though they can't interact as much as they used to before the pandemic normalized social distancing from others. She said the students remind her of her own young grandchildren.
Though the school year has been difficult and has added a few logistical changes to her job, Anghel said she's happy to do her part so that students and staff can remain healthy.
"It's been different than usual, but it's OK," she said. "We try to make the best of it and keep people safe."
After running a vacuum through each room, the grand finale of the process brings out a green backpack machine that looks as if it was pulled straight from a "Ghostbusters" movie.
That's the electrostatic sprayer the district added to its cleaning process this year.
According to McDaniel, the sprayer gives the disinfectant an electrical charge that makes the droplets spread out and then wrap around and adhere to surfaces. It offers fuller coverage by getting into the nooks and crannies of desks and other hard-to-clean surfaces, he said.
After one of them sprays the room, Anghel and Dragoiu shut the door and tape over the crack so they know that room is done for the night. And then they move on to the next.
Glenview School District 34 opened with a hybrid option and a 100% virtual option in August 2020. From the district's count, about 3,460 students opted for the hybrid model in that first trimester, while about 900 started the year in a fully virtual environment.
The district is now nearing the end of its second trimester with about 3,330 hybrid students and 1,030 remote students, but district officials said they expect more families might return to the hybrid model again in the final trimester with the introduction of vaccines and spring weather.
On the first day of the second trimester in November, District 34 entered an adaptive pause with other area schools as a means to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season. Because of that pause, all students learned remotely for the first portion of the second trimester.
According to McDaniel and his daytime counterpart Ernie Gray, everyone seems a bit more comfortable and adapted to the new everyday life of the pandemic as the district welcomed hybrid students back to the building Jan. 19, as compared to the schools' initial openings in August when uncertainty loomed over the possibility of in-person schooling.
According to Gray, the weeks and months before kids showed up in August were even more hectic, as the district worked through changing health guidelines and made plans for the year.
"Information was changing so fast in the beginning," McDaniel added. "One moment they were saying this; the next minute they were saying that. It was like nobody really knew what to do at that point."
Still, the men said the communication throughout the district made the transitions easier and that it created more collaboration and teamwork between the district and its custodial and maintenance staffs.
Now that everyone has settled into their new routines and ways of life, Gray said everyone seems to have become more adaptive to the situation and it's become "more of an everyday life thing."
Because of the onslaught of new daily information in the earlier days of the pandemic, Gray started holding Zoom meetings with the custodial staff every morning so he could relay news from the district. It's something he hopes will continue even after the pandemic ends because it eases some of the isolation of their jobs.
"We're so busy, you don't always get to see each other," he said. "They all have their own routines and how they do their schools, and I think this has helped them understand each other."
The core job of keeping schools clean hasn't changed too much, other than the frequency with which classrooms are wiped and disinfected, Gray said. But he said the pandemic has led to an increased awareness of the custodians "behind the scenes" and the importance of their work.
"What most people perceive as the little things — now it's a big thing," McDaniel added. "They understand now if this school is really not clean, everybody will be popping up getting sick."
McDaniel and Gray are happy to see that more people are acknowledging the vital work their custodial staffs do. They "put their heart and soul into what they do" but are not always recognized, Gray said.