As the 'first line of defense,' school custodians say their work is receiving increased appreciation during the pandemic

Now that everyone has settled into their new routines and ways of life, Gray said everyone seems to have become more adaptive to the situation and it's become "more of an everyday life thing."

Because of the onslaught of new daily information in the earlier days of the pandemic, Gray started holding Zoom meetings with the custodial staff every morning so he could relay news from the district. It's something he hopes will continue even after the pandemic ends because it eases some of the isolation of their jobs.

"We're so busy, you don't always get to see each other," he said. "They all have their own routines and how they do their schools, and I think this has helped them understand each other."

The core job of keeping schools clean hasn't changed too much, other than the frequency with which classrooms are wiped and disinfected, Gray said. But he said the pandemic has led to an increased awareness of the custodians "behind the scenes" and the importance of their work.

"What most people perceive as the little things — now it's a big thing," McDaniel added. "They understand now if this school is really not clean, everybody will be popping up getting sick."