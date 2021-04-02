Asian American university students in Illinois fear for elders after spate of racist attacks, urge others to speak out

Angelle Cortes, a Filipino American college student living away from home, monitors the Ring video doorbell at her parents’ house in Bridgeview to make sure they’re safe.

“I just still have that fear in the back of my head that someone at the grocery store is going to be super racist to them, or just randomly that my dad’s outside in the yard and will get punched in the face for no reason,” said Cortes, 21.

YooJin Son, 23, would rather run household errands than let her mother go out during the wave of anti-Asian attacks. Son, who was born in South Korea, worries her mom might “turn the other cheek, stay silent and not report” a hate crime if it happened.

And Vivian La, 19, frets about her grandparents, who reside near Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood.

“You see videos like every day on social media about elders getting harassed in the streets or physically assaulted, and it’s heartbreaking,” La said.

Young Asian Americans across Illinois are consumed by concerns for their older, more vulnerable relatives. They say they’ve lived with this anxiety for years, but anti-Asian violence is only now gaining mainstream attention.