At contentious meeting, McHenry County board votes to keep using county jail to house federal immigration detainees

McHenry County board members voted Tuesday to continue keeping federally detained immigrants at the county jail, despite impassioned calls from people who called the practice inhumane.

The 15-8 vote, which took place at a contentious meeting that lasted more than three hours, maintains the county’s contract to keep detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, while they await immigration hearings.

An emotional debate featured comments from immigrants and family members who pleaded to the board to stop participating in a system that takes people away from their families, often jeopardizing their income and housing. At the same time, they objected to the county making money from the federal government, which pays $95 per day per detainee under a contract worth up to $10 million some years, but much less now due to COVID-related reductions.

Amanda Garcia, an immigration attorney from Crystal Lake, spoke of the threat facing immigrants like Meydi Guzman Rivas, 19, who was a Crystal Lake high school student when she was separated from her father and kept in the jail on immigration charges in 2019. She is seeking asylum from gangs in Honduras she said threatened to kill her.

“It is time for this county to stop drinking from a poisonous well,” Garcia said.