At Illinois GOP’s virtual convention, chairman says Trump is ‘man for our time'

“We can begin to safely learn how to live with this disease and continue to fight it,” Davis said. “We need people who are willing to work together. Use the data. Use the science.”

The state GOP complaints over the state’s handling of the pandemic come as a study by the New York Times had Illinois showing the largest decrease in new coronavirus cases in the nation compared to two weeks ago based on changes in the seven-day average against comparable figures as of June 11.

With Trump a significant underdog in Illinois, having lost by 17 percentage points to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Schneider said Republicans shouldn’t be afraid to “tout the accomplishments and successes” of the president.

“He’s a man for our time and he must win re-election. A depressed Republican turnout would be a disaster for all Republicans in Illinois,” the state GOP chairman said. “I have spoken to the president personally, and even if we don’t win Illinois, which I hope we do, he wants to win the popular vote.”

Trump, Schneider said, is “a street fighter for the American people. A man who has one singular mission: make each and every one of our lives better.”