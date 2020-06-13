At Illinois GOP’s virtual convention, chairman says Trump is ‘man for our time'

Illinois Republicans held a virtual state convention Saturday with Chairman Tim Schneider declaring President Donald Trump “a man for our time” and saying the COVID-19 pandemic has helped Democrats move the country toward socialism while trying to win the White House.
Schneider also used an unorthodox Illinois symbol for seeking to rally Republicans, invoking what he called former Democratic President Barack Obama’s “prescription” for victory: organize, protest and vote.
“Let us work together. Let us organize. Let us rally and let our voices be heard and get everyone we possibly can to the ballot box in November,” said Schneider, a former Cook County commissioner who was installed as chairman by then-GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, but like Rauner lost his publicly elected office in 2018.
Republicans, who are in a significant minority in Illinois government, had planned to hold their state convention in Peoria but chose to hold it through digital technology due to restrictions on gatherings as a result of the coronavirus. The party faithful plan to assembly on Sept. 19 to ratify a party platform and rally for the fall.
But the pandemic and criticism over Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pandemic response through stay-at-home orders, non-essential business shutdowns and his current phased-in reopening of the Illinois economy appeared to be the main theme of the campaign playbook for Republicans across the ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Schneider said actions initiated to stop the spread of the coronavirus appeared aimed to “move our country more toward socialism and to defeat our president, Donald Trump in November, and we can’t let that happen.”
Pritzker, Schneider said, was “ruling like an unaccountable king” during the pandemic. He accused the governor of issuing “meaningless” shut down orders and making up “arbitrary timelines and metrics for reopening not used by any other state.”
“He may not be on the ballot this year, but the groundwork we lay now will go down in the minds of taxpayers about his leadership that will reap benefits as we throw everything we have behind defeating him in 2022. And yes, he must be defeated,” the GOP chairman said.
Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville, facing what he acknowledged as a “tough race” for re-election in a rematch against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield, said it was wrong that his central Illinois district continues to “meet metrics over and over again” set by the state’s Democratic leadership and not reopen.
“We can begin to safely learn how to live with this disease and continue to fight it,” Davis said. “We need people who are willing to work together. Use the data. Use the science.”
The state GOP complaints over the state’s handling of the pandemic come as a study by the New York Times had Illinois showing the largest decrease in new coronavirus cases in the nation compared to two weeks ago based on changes in the seven-day average against comparable figures as of June 11.
With Trump a significant underdog in Illinois, having lost by 17 percentage points to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Schneider said Republicans shouldn’t be afraid to “tout the accomplishments and successes” of the president.
“He’s a man for our time and he must win re-election. A depressed Republican turnout would be a disaster for all Republicans in Illinois,” the state GOP chairman said. “I have spoken to the president personally, and even if we don’t win Illinois, which I hope we do, he wants to win the popular vote.”
Trump, Schneider said, is “a street fighter for the American people. A man who has one singular mission: make each and every one of our lives better.”
Schneider said the state GOP’s focus was on retaining Davis’ congressional seat as well as backing former Wheaton state Rep. Jeanne Ives’ challenge to U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove; Sugar Grove state Sen. Jim Oberweis’ bid against U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville; and an effort by Esther Joy King against U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline. Bustos chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Those races, Schneider said, “have been determined to be key by Trump Victory and the National Republican Congressional Committee.”
Schneider also said Republicans were unified in opposition to Pritzker’s signature ballot effort in November -- voter ratification of a proposed state constitutional amendment to shift Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate levy.
The state GOP also plans to urge voters in north central Illinois’ third judicial district to oppose the retention of Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride, who has served on the state’s highest court since 2000. Schneider said if Kilbride did not win retention, it would be the first step toward ending Democrats’ 4-3 majority on the Supreme Court.
PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol
Rep. Darren Bailey
House of Representatives
Rep. Tim Butler
Reps. Jim Durkin and Mike Madigan
Rep. Jim Durkin
Mike Madigan
Rep. Kelly Burke
Rep. Kelly Burke
Speaker Mike Madigan
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Sen. Emil Jones
Senate President Don Harmon
Sen. Kimberly Lightford
Sen. Antonio Munoz
Sen. Dale Righter
Sen. Bill Brady
Sen. Heather Steans
Rep. Ryan Spain
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Dr. Ngozi Ezike
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!