At least 77 people shot in weekend violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — When a barrage of gunshots rang out Sunday night along a busy commercial strip of the South Shore community, a 15-year-old ran for his life.

Even when he was shot in the leg, he was so determined to get away from the gunfire that he kept running for at least a block, according to his mother.

“Whoever is outside when the (expletive) is going down is going to get shot down. Dad, mama, grandmama, kids, it don’t matter,” the woman told the Chicago Tribune in a telephone interview Monday. “These people trigger-happy. They shoot everyone they see, innocent bystander or not.”

The teen was among six people shot — including a woman who died — near East 71st Street and South Chappel Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. Then about two hours later, and roughly 5 miles west, 11 more people were struck by gunfire in the Marquette Park neighborhood, a shooting that claimed the life of another woman.

They were the latest mass shootings to rock Chicago at a time when the city continues to struggle with violence. From Friday afternoon through early Monday morning, 77 people were shot across Chicago, seven of them fatally, according to Tribune data.

Since the first of the year, Chicago has recorded 326 homicides, which is three more than at the same time last year, according to Chicago police statistics through Sunday. But shootings, where at least one victim was shot fatally or nonfatally, have jumped by nearly 12%, to 1,489 from 1,333.

And mass shootings appear to involve more victims this year than during the past five years, according to data from the University of Chicago Crime and Education labs. It was not immediately clear whether a change in the type of weapons being used or some other factor could be at work.

Through mid-June, in single attacks where at least four people were shot in 2021, the average number of victims was 6.2 people, the Crime Lab’s data shows. During all of last year, that figure was 4.9 victims in such mass shooting events, according to the figures.

At a news conference Monday at Chicago police headquarters, police Superintendent David Brown said the department has a strategy for patrolling larger gatherings of people. But despite using crime data to inform his officers’ deployments, Brown said police can’t always determine when and where mass shootings could occur.

“Some of this is predictable and we deploy around that. But things like what happened, the two mass shootings ... were unpredictable,” Brown said. “These were just people just sitting in chairs having a good time, talking. They weren’t doing anything to violate the law.”

Brown noted that the end of the pandemic could be one variable leading to more shootings. After more than a year of restrictions, people want to be outside socializing in groups, leaving police to balance the public’s right to assemble against intelligence about the potential for gang violence.

At an unrelated news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said both attacks preliminarily appear to be the result of “gang conflicts” and retaliatory shootings for past attacks. Detectives had been working the cases all night long, Lightfoot said.

Shootings “like these are both heartbreaking and frustrating,” Lightfoot said, the city has too many wounded people, physically and psychologically.

“What’s also frustrating and heartbreaking is that for some in our community, their thirst for revenge has no sense of decency,” she said. “They don’t want to let the criminal justice system play itself out. They want to get street justice which is tragic and terrible.”

Brown also blamed a high number of illegally obtained guns on the street. For that he blamed what he described as a lenient criminal justice system for people charged in gun cases, as well as courts not being “fully open” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lightfoot, echoed that criticism of the courts, as she has before, saying the wheels of justice need to be moving for victims.

In mid-June, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans announced the formation of a committee that would look to find ways to accelerate a full reopening of courthouses, add more in-person court hearings and increase capacity for trials. But at the same time, Evans’ staff said that while in-person proceedings have been limited since the pandemic, the courts “never really closed.”

“The administration of justice — including hearings, bench trials, guilty pleas, findings of innocence and dismissal of cases — have continued throughout the past 15 months,” the judge’s staff said in a statement. “Between the beginning of April 2020 and the end of May 2021, about 128,000 criminal cases have been disposed in the Cook County Circuit Court, which has included nearly 13,000 guilty pleas, more than 1,000 bench trials, 27 jury trials and nearly 114,000 other dispositions, including cases being dismissed.”

The attack where 11 people were shot happened in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday, police said. One woman, Nyoka Bowie, 37, was killed in the attack.

The group had been standing outside when three men “emerged from an alley and fired shots into the crowd,” police said.

Brown said the shooting stemmed from an internal gang conflict “that has transpired over a year.”

“There were (some) individuals in the crowd that were targeted,” Brown said, adding witnesses have identified a car that was involved. “One of the targeted individuals was struck by gunfire. The deceased woman was not targeted. She’s an innocent bystander that was shot and killed by these gang members seeking retaliation.”

Authorities detailed those injured, including:

—A man, 35, was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

—A woman, 57, was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger in good condition.

—A woman, 23, was shot in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

—A man, 27, was taken to Mount Sinai but his condition and injuries were unknown.

—A woman, 38, was shot in the arm and leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

—A woman, 21, suffered a graze wound to the head. She arrived at Holy Cross Hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in fair condition.

—A man, 42, was shot in the leg and he went to Holy Cross in a private vehicle and was listed in fair condition.

—A man, 29, was shot in the leg and he arrived at Holy Cross in a private vehicle and was listed in serious condition.

—A man, 21, was shot in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in fair condition.

—A man, 34, was shot in the torso and leg and taken to Advocate Christ in serious condition.

In the South Shore shooting, all six victims were at 24 Hour Gyros & Subs, 2058 W. 71st St., waiting for their orders to be prepared, according to a preliminary police report.

A man with a concealed carry license was standing nearby and he later told police someone in a gray Dodge Durango began firing toward the group.

The man licensed to carry a gun was armed and once gunfire broke out, he pulled his own handgun and began firing back toward the Durango, according to the report. It wasn’t clear whether any of the shots he fired hit anyone. He was taken in for additional questioning and his weapon was placed into evidence, officials said.

The woman killed, 23-year-old Kristina Grimes, was pronounced dead died at 9:47 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

At least two teenagers were among those injured, police said. The15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg suffered wounds to his foot and the knee and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and he was taken to University of Chicago’s adult hospital, police said.

The mother of the 15-year-old, who declined to be identified out of fear of retaliation, said gang conflicts in the area have been out of control.

Her son had been discharged from the children’s hospital early Monday with a cast on his right leg and a bullet fragment still in his ankle, she said. Doctors said it could not yet be surgically removed, the woman told the Tribune.

Her son didn’t know Grimes, but she said the woman was almost certainly just “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“I hate to put it like that, but that’s what happens. These people at war over here. It’s ongoing stuff that just never goes away, basically,” she said. “It’s six people minding their business and she gets shot ... I feel sorry that lady lost her life. You never know when somebody gonna shoot.”

Aside from the two mass shootings Sunday night, there have been several others in the last few months where more than six people were shot in single attacks on the South Side.

In March, 15 people were shot, two fatally, during a pop-up party in the Park Manor neighborhood. And on June 15, eight people were shot inside a residence in the Englewood neighborhood. Five of those victims died of their wounds.

The woman whose teenage son was shot said the father of her niece’s children also was fatally shot this weekend on the West Side. She said she received two phone calls five minutes apart, one about her son and one about her niece’s boyfriend, leaving her “shell-shocked.”

As she frantically drove back to the city from out of town to be near her son in the hospital, she said the toll of the ongoing violence weighed heavily on her. But she doesn’t plan to leave the city she calls home.

“The violence is everywhere, New York, L.A., Atlanta. It don’t matter where you go, you can’t really run away from the stuff, so I don’t want to just look at it as an Illinois problem, or Chicago problem. Every time you look up it’s this kid got shot, that grandma got shot,” she said.

“Dealing with lots and lots of death. ... That’s still a hard pill I’m swallowing,” she said. “Getting the call that it was my son — it was a lot. It happens everywhere but when it happens to your child, all I could think is, ‘Is this really happening?’”

