'At least I got some closure': Body of missing Peoria woman found in Illinois River near Beardstown

NAPLES — A body found Thursday in the Illinois River in Scott County has been confirmed to be that of a Peoria woman missing since November, authorities said late Friday afternoon.
The body of Cosette "Cricket" Brown, 48, was found in the river at Naples, a town of about 80 people 24 miles southwest of Beardstown and some 100 miles downstream from Peoria. She'd been missing since Nov. 18, 2020.
The Scott County Coroner's Office identified Brown's body, Peoria police said in a news release. The cause of her death has not yet been determined.
"At least I got some closure. Before I had nothing," Brown's mother Veronica Brown said Friday by phone.
She remembered her daughter's inherent kindness.
"She would give you the shirt off of her back. She fed them, she clothed them. She did whatever she could to help other people," Veronica Brown said.
Family members were hopeful that additional toxicology results might help shed more light on how Cosette Brown died, describing initial autopsy results as inconclusive.
"We just gotta go through the process and see what we can see, and get something and try to figure it out," sister Beverly Brown said, recalling her sister's personality and laugh.
"It's just everything about her," Beverly Brown said. "A part of my heart is gone."
Cosette Brown was last seen near Lincoln and Western avenues in Peoria on Nov. 18.
Family members last reported speaking to her over the telephone the following day. According to police, her phone has been turned off since then. Previously, family said, she'd talk to her mother several times each day.
Beverly Brown reiterated Friday what she told a Journal Star reporter last month, that she was convinced someone who knew Cosette Brown was involved in her disappearance.
Beverly Brown said her sister, a South Peoria resident, didn't have a car and wasn't the type to go off with people she didn't know.
"Somebody took her to wherever she was, somebody she was comfortable with," she said.
Peoria police and Illinois State Police are investigating the case.
Anyone with additional information should call Peoria police at 309-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 309-673-9000.