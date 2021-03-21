'At least I got some closure': Body of missing Peoria woman found in Illinois River near Beardstown

NAPLES — A body found Thursday in the Illinois River in Scott County has been confirmed to be that of a Peoria woman missing since November, authorities said late Friday afternoon.

The body of Cosette "Cricket" Brown, 48, was found in the river at Naples, a town of about 80 people 24 miles southwest of Beardstown and some 100 miles downstream from Peoria. She'd been missing since Nov. 18, 2020.

The Scott County Coroner's Office identified Brown's body, Peoria police said in a news release. The cause of her death has not yet been determined.

"At least I got some closure. Before I had nothing," Brown's mother Veronica Brown said Friday by phone.

She remembered her daughter's inherent kindness.

"She would give you the shirt off of her back. She fed them, she clothed them. She did whatever she could to help other people," Veronica Brown said.

Family members were hopeful that additional toxicology results might help shed more light on how Cosette Brown died, describing initial autopsy results as inconclusive.

"We just gotta go through the process and see what we can see, and get something and try to figure it out," sister Beverly Brown said, recalling her sister's personality and laugh.