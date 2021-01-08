Authorities searching Illinois River for missing kayaker

MOSSVILLE — Public-safety personnel were searching Friday morning along the Illinois River for a missing kayaker.

"Unfortunately, unless something identifies she left the river, this will have to be considered a recovery effort," Peoria County Sheriff Asbell stated in an email.

The husband of Sarah Gray, 45, of Peoria reported her missing Thursday night. Deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 9200 block of Cross Street at the river, just north of Detweiller Park in Peoria.

According to her husband, Gray went kayaking on the river toward the RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center in Peoria but decided to turn around because of ice. Gray never returned.

The sheriff's office deployed two drones and received help from the LifeFlight helicopter service and from the Peoria Fire Department, according to Asbell. The fire department was leading the effort Friday.

The search area is between Mossville and the RiverPlex.

At the time of her disappearance, Gray was wearing a yellow life vest and piloting an 11-foot pink kayak.

