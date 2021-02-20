Backlog of Illinois gun owner permits raises call to scrap 'broken' system

During a Feb. 11 town hall meeting, state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, said the pandemic just brought the problems to the forefront.

"There were delays with FOID cards a year before COVID," he said.

Illinois State Police, whose Firearms Services Bureau is responsible approving firearms permits, has made changes in staffing and procedures in the past year, but points to significant growth in gun ownership and concealed carry permits.

The number of firearm owner card holders has grown from 1.2 million to 2.2 million in the past decade, with "the demands placed on our state's firearms safety system ... outgrowing capacity for years," according to a statement from state police.

Concealed carry was approved in Illinois in 2013 and since then the number of applications for permits has grown from 90,301 the first year to 343,299 in 2020.

State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R- Jacksonville, doesn't fault state police, but said firearm owners identification program should be eliminated.

"Asking permission to use the Second Amendment is not right," he said.