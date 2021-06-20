Balloons cause power outage Saturday in Metro East towns

BELLEVILLE — A bunch of balloons caught in power lines caused an outage for roughly 1,000 electric customers in Granite City and Madison on Saturday.

The Mylar balloons floated into power lines shortly before noon, causing an outage that lasted for more than an hour, according to Ameren Illinois. Workers found the melted balloons and disentangled them from the line, said Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch.

Mylar is the brand name for a metallic film that can conduct electricity. When Mylar balloons get caught in power lines, they can cause outages and surges, start fires, and damage electric infrastructure, Bretsch said. Balloons can also pollute waterways and kill animals who mistake them for food or get tangled in them, according to the University of Michigan.

Because balloons can cause such damage, state Rep. Sam Yingling, D-Grayslake, introduced a bill this spring that would ban celebratory balloon releases in Illinois. The bill was still under consideration in committee as of late June.

The bill would allow the state to give a warning to anyone intentionally releasing balloons outdoors. Violators could receive a $500 fine for the second offense and a $1,000 fine for the third. The legislation makes exceptions for research balloons or if the balloons are released indoors, and it does not apply to helium balloons used for hot air balloons.

Bretsch suggested keeping balloons tied down at outdoor events and then popping them and throwing them away after. Anyone who notices balloons in electric wires may contact Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000.

