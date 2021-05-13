Barb Ickes: Rock Island police took a last-straw stand

It wasn't pretty, but it was necessary.
When more than 70 percent of Rock Island's sworn police force lined up this week in the City Council chambers —in uniform — they were making a point. This newspaper called it a protest.
Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen categorized it differently.
"The presence of uniformed police officers at a public meeting to hear matters of public concern does not constitute a protest," he said.
Maybe. Why the uniforms, then? Couldn't they hear matters of public concern in street clothes?
WATCH NOW: Dozens of Rock Island police officers shake Chief Jeff Ven Huizen's hand as they file out of city council chambers after a silent protest against comments made by Ald. Dylan Parker.
It wasn't a matter of mere convenience or coincidence, either. VenHuizen had to give special dispensation to allow the officers to wear their uniforms while off-duty.
Police department policy dictates that police, "...shall not wear a Department approved uniform while off duty, without obtaining prior approval from the Chief of Police to represent the Department in the activity for which the uniform is being worn."
VenHuizen said, "In accordance with that policy, I authorized the membership to wear their uniforms to the council meeting."
In a different time, the obvious and orchestrated show of force could have appeared fairly thin-skinned on the part of police. But times are different now.
Just as people of color are sometimes under attack, so are police. Neither is fair nor justified.
About 50 of the 69 sworn police officers in Rock Island didn't show up at the council meeting just to "hear matters of public concern." They were making a point. And they had good reason to do so.
Alderman Dylan Parker also was making a point and also had good reason for doing so. But he went too far.
As an elected public official, Rock Island's 5th ward alderman had a right and a responsibility to introduce discussion on the absence of police department policy on the matter of foot pursuits. It was particularly legit, given the recent foot pursuit of DeShawn Tatum that resulted in Tatum's death, the injury of two police officers and considerable risk placed on the public.
He didn't stop there, though.
"We, as policy makers, have a responsibility to ensure the agents of state violence under our authority have the appropriate policies to check that danger," Parker wrote on his aldermanic Facebook account.
The statement was inflammatory, unfair and unnecessary. It also is damaging to the cause of police reform. A radical, reckless remark that indicts an entire profession of selfless, hardworking and courageous public servants does nothing to forward the case against the few members of that profession who deserve the indictment.
All Black and brown people should not be lumped together as potential criminals who should be targets of excessive force. Neither should police officers.
Just as the ever-emerging caught-on-camera evidence of frequent police brutality against people of color has brought forth a movement of intolerance, police are having their last-straw moments, too.
The assembly of cops at the city council meeting was one such moment.
The categorization of Rock Island police as "agents of state violence" deserved a response. While the police presence at the council meeting was an appropriate response, they also went too far.
Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Executive Director Shawn Roselieb spoke at the council meeting, telling aldermen, "I challenge you to push away from the keyboard. I challenge you to stay off of social media. I challenge you to pick up the phone, make a phone call, meet in person with your police chief."
His statement was radical and reckless, too. No one ought to be advising public officials to ignore the public and rely entirely on one person for their information.
Much of the current scrutiny on policing is necessary. For the subject of that scrutiny to insist that only they should be heard elevates public skepticism. Why should aldermen "stay off" public forums and meet with the police chief instead? Shouldn't they do both? Is one side of this discussion off limits to the people who have the power to impact it?
Of course not.
Most of us who are disturbed by and intolerant of police brutality are not anti-police. We are pro-reform. Most of us who show our support for law enforcement are not anti-minority. We are pro-public safety.
As we search for middle ground, we get tripped up sometimes by the divisions that exist among those who cannot accept that a middle ground exists and is worth digging for.
Meetings like the one in Rock Island on Monday are not pretty. They are necessary, however, to the process of difficult change. They remind us it is possible to observe both sides without picking one, and the truth almost always lies somewhere in the middle.