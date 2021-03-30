Bayonet discovered by Central Illinois gardener may be connected to Grant's March in 1861

A bayonet discovered by a Jacksonville man tilling his garden may have a connection to Grant's March, the July 1861 journey that took then-Col. Ulysses S. Grant and 1,000 soldiers from Illinois to the battlefields of the Civil War.

Bob Anderson was working in his garden in the 1500 block of West Lafayette street when his tiller struck a metal object, said David Blanchette, board chairman of the Jacksonville Area Museum. Anderson retrieved the object and recognized it as a bayonet that may have been used in the Civil War. It was rusted and bent slightly by the tiller blade but intact.

"It isn't hard to imagine a soldier who was being rushed off to war accidentally leaving it behind when the 21st Illinois left its overnight camp on the way to the Mississippi River," Blanchette said.

The bayonet will go on display beginning Tuesday at Market House Antiques, 226 E. State St. in Jacksonville. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

The bayonet will find a permanent home in the Jacksonville Area Museum, which is scheduled to open in late July in the old Post Office Building in the 300 block of East State Street, Blanchette said.