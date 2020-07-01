Bear makes tracks in Illinois; crowds make trouble

"These people were way closer than that," she said.

IDNR has not definitively determined the sex of the bear but, because of its size and the fact that it's mating season, when male bears tend to travel, officials believe it's a male. Social media has dubbed the bear "Bruno."

The bear was first sighted June 5 in Wisconsin, and Wisconsin officials notified IDNR of its travels.

"June 10 it crossed over the (Illinois) state line," Fitzsimons said, adding that it then crossed into Iowa.

After spending a week in Iowa, the bear crossed back into Illinois at Andalusia and since has continued south.

The bear is keeping its travels trouble-free, Fitzsimons said.

"This bear hasn't even touched a garbage can," she said. "It is a timid species, but you don't want to provoke it. This is something we haven't seen before. We're not quite sure what it's thinking."

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) has been alerted that the bear is heading south, but wildlife officials have no intention of sedating the bear or attempting to relocate it, Fitzsimons said.

"It's not a good idea to dart and relocate it," she said. "We want nature to take its course."