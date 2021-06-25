 Skip to main content
Belleville man acquitted in 2019 murder

EDWARDSVILLE — A Belleville man has been acquitted in the November 2019 murder of a St. Louis man in Granite City.

Willie L. Matthews Jr., 21, of Belleville, had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Charles Cooper, 23, of St. Louis. Cooper was shot Nov. 3, 2019 in a Granite City residence, and died six days later in a St. Louis hospital.

The jury deliberated for about seven hours Thursday afternoon and evening before coming back with the verdict.

Jury selection began Tuesday; the not guilty verdict was announced at about 11 p.m. Thursday night. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder presided over the trial.

Matthews was originally charged Nov. 4, 2019 with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The charges were upgraded Nov. 12, 2019 to first degree murder. In December 2019 Matthews was also indicted on the charges.

On Nov. 3, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Hodges Avenue to respond to a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found Cooper in the basement, bleeding heavily from multiple bullet wounds.

Cooper was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died six days later.

