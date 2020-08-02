Bernard Schoenburg: LaHood lone Illinoisan to vote against bill to remove statues in D.C.

Davis noted in his comments that some of the statues were donated by states nearly a century ago.

"Many states are already working to remove them," Davis said. "While I support their removal, I believe the better route would have been to have some more hearings." But he added, "Today is about coming together as an institution. ... Our country right now is facing a very difficult time and Abraham Lincoln's spirit of unity is desperately needed." He said people need to come together, and he hopes the bipartisan vote is seen as "a shining example to the rest of the country that we can do it together."

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who represented part of Springfield before redistricting a decade ago, also voted for the bill -- but said he struggled to determine which way to go.